‘We must encourage more deaf children into sport’

Deaflympian George Vella is calling for better recognition of local deaf sportspeople.

The only athlete representing Malta at the Deaflympics is calling for better recognition of local deaf sports people and better education that would encourage deaf children to practise sports.

George Vella, 37, has just returned from the 23rd edition of Deaflympics, which was this year staged in Turkey.

Held every four years, Deaflympics are considered the longest-running multi-sport event following the Olympics.

Deaflympians like Mr Vella are guided differently from those with no listening impairments. When it comes to football, for example, referees wave a flag instead of blowing a whistle, while on the track, a light, rather than a pistol, starts races.

When it comes to football, for example, referees wave a flag instead of blowing a whistle

Spectators do not cheer or clap, but wave with both hands.

Mr Vella, who placed second in the 2015 European Deaf Marathon Championships and seventh in the 2016 World Deaf Athletics Championships, was Malta’s only representative at this year’s Deaflympics.

The man, who is in charge of the local Deaf Sports Association, completed the marathon successfully, placing 13th from 28 participants.

Although the route was mainly flat, the dry and hot temperature made the mission rather difficult for everyone, he said.

After a cautious start, during the second half of the race he picked up the pace, and noticed that some fast athletes were slowing down. He fought to keep his position as much as he could. By the 36th kilometre his legs started feeling tired and his pace slowed down due to the excessive heat.

“I remember seeing a temperature pole marking 36˚C, and by then I decided to keep calm, focusing on strategy, fighting to finish the marathon with a good time and healthy.

“The last part was emotional. As I approached the stadium, my legs felt heavy and I was experiencing cramp.

“Running towards the finish line was memorable, and I was cheered on by waving supporters.”

Mr Vella finished the race in three hours, five minutes and 13 seconds.

This was the fourth time at the Deaflympics for Mr Vella, who is a draughtsman and technical inspector. He trains for marathons in his free time, covering a weekly mileage of over 80 kilometres.

He first started running aged 16, when he realised that it was his strength. He tries to encourage others to participate in such marathons.

“Nowadays there are few deaf sportspeople. Better sports education is necessary for deaf children, who are the future generation. Locally, it is also hard to get recognition for deaf sportspeople, and this is necessary for the development of Maltese deaf sports.”

Mr Vella added that Deaflympics and local deaf sports associations helped combat hidden barriers through sports.