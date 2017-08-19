Today's front pages

The aftermath of the Barcelona terrorist attack features prominently among the main stories and pictures of today's newspapers.

Times of Malta says 25 people were treated for salmonella at Mater Dei Hospital in June and July, the highest number in the past three years. The second story quotes a Maltese tourist saying Barcelona woke up grieving yesterday but the Catalan capital also put on a brave face following Thursday's terrorist attack.

L-orizzont quotes experts calling for tough penalties to thwart cheating in sport. It also quotes the Spanish ambassador saying terrorism will be defeated.

The Malta Independent says hospital admissions were higher in recent days because of the Lucifer heatwave. It also says that two Gozo councils were objecting to a proposed manure disposal site.

In-Nazzjon quotes Maltese tourists recounting their experience as they were walking towards the site of a terrorist attack in Barcelona.