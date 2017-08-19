Three hospitalised following Paola car crash

Three people were taken to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on Vjal Santa Lucija in Paola.

The accident happened at around 1pm, police said, and involved a Nissan March driven by a 46-year-old man from Birżebbuġa and a Kia Pride driven by a 72-year-old woman from Żejtun.

A 79-year-old Luqa man riding in the passenger seat of the Nissan was also hurt in the crash.

Police confirmed that the Nissan's driver was only slightly injured in the crash. No information was available about the two senior citizens involved.

All three were taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. Police have temporarily closed the road to traffic.