Summer carnival to be held next week

The carnival will feature 11 floats this year. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

Malta's fifth summer carnival will open on Friday August 25 in St Paul's Bay and end two days later in Marsascala, the government announced today.

This year's summer carnival will feature 11 floats and 10 dance companies, as well as the Marsascala band and SkolaSajf students.

It will begin with a traditional ġostra at 6.30pm by Gillieru on Church Street, which will be followed by a parade. Another ġostra will be held the following day close to the Santana hotel.

On Sunday August 27 the carnival will get underway in Marsascala at 7pm, with a parade along the promenade.

A Malta Arts Council survey has found that carnival is the second most popular cultural activity among Maltese, with village feasts coming in first place.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici noted that finding during a visit he paid to warehouses where summer carnival floats are being assembled, and said the government was committed to improve professionalism within the cultural sector.

Valletta 2018 parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista, also present, said that although carnival was traditionally tied to the nation's capital, the government wanted to spread festivities across the island.

The Summer Carnival is organised by the Malta Arts Council in collaboration with Valletta 2018 Foundation, the Malta Tourism Authority, St Paul’s Bay Local Council and Marsascala’s Local Council.