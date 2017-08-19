Scouts beat the heat by camping on water

Photo: Mosta Scouts Group

If you thought pitching a tent in the summer heat was a breathless task, try doing it on water.

For the fourth consecutive year, 20 young adventurers from Mosta Scout Group are camping on a double floating raft camp.

The raft camp took 100 lashings, 40 staves, 30 tanks, 10 sheets of marine plywood and countless hours of hard work to build, said assistant group scout leader Sean Bartolo.

"We're used to camping on land, and four years ago we thought we would try and see if we could camp on water instead," Mr Bartolo told Times of Malta.

Mr Bartolo explained how the double raft can sleep a maximum of 18 people and can be completely dismantled.

"It's built using knots in true Scouts tradition, so we'll take it apart and be using it again next year," he said.

The group has been camping on the raft since Thursday and will remain in Fekruna Bay, Xemxija until tomorrow. The group has obtained clearance from Transport Malta to camp offshore.

"Anyone who happens to be here for a swim is welcome to come have a chat," Mr Bartolo added. "We're always happy to explain what we do to people."