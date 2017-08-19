Rotting cow head remains in Buskett, one week after it was discovered

The remains of a cow’s head discovered over a week ago is still in Buskett despite reports to the authorities. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Animal Welfare Directorate has yet to clear the remains of the head of a cow in Buskett, despite the director insisting it should have been removed immediately.

This newspaper reported earlier this week that a woman had stumbled upon the skull while walking her dogs

Despite officers visiting the area soon after the discovery, they informed the woman that they could do nothing about the head, as it had been removed above the neck and therefore had no microchip to identify the cow’s owner.

Contacted by this paper, director Noel Montebello said that while he had only learned of the situation after the Times of Malta report, he was informed that officers had visited the site and carried out the necessary inspections.

Asked why the remains had not been removed immediately, especially since the woman had pointed out that the animal could have been diseased, the director would not say.

He insisted, however, that the directorate would get in touch with the Cleansing Services Department to ensure it was removed immediately.

He was to contact the Cleansing Services Department for its immediate removal

Despite this, the head was still at Buskett yesterday morning, over a week since it was first discovered.

Though this was the first time that the woman had come across the head of such a large animal, she told this newspaper that the area was often littered with the remains of other animals. In the past, she had stumbled upon the remains of rabbits and sheep, and feared the animals could have been suffering from diseases, which could spread to other animals.