Plans for resort, spa in Dingli draw protests

The disused explosives factory close to Dingli cliffs. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Environmental organisations are protesting plans to build a new “eco-resort and spa” in place of a disused explosives factory close to Dingli cliffs.

The planning application submitted by La Toc Hotels, which also operates the La Falconeria hotel in Valletta, would also involve the excavation of the site for accommodation of facilities, including a pool area and underground car park.

The existing structure is located outside development zones in the Il-Qaws area, part of a Natura 2000 site and a Special Area of Conservation. It is also classified as an Area of High Landscape and Conservation Value.

“The explosives factory was built there due to its hazards, hence its isolation. This does not mean that this should be developed – its isolation in fact qualifies the site to be restored to its natural state,” Nature Trust Malta said.

“Excavation of the site is highly irresponsible as the Upper Coral-line Limestone is prone to fracturing as in most coastal cliffs where this is found above sea level – due to the underlying weaker blue clay layer.”

Limestone is prone to fracturing as in most coastal cliffs

The Dingli local council and Front Ħarsien ODZ are also objecting to the development, as is Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar.

FAA said the addition of a hotel and all its ancillary requirements would “ultimately lead to the destruction of another ‘protected’ ODZ area [and] destroy some more of our pristine landscape.”

The Light Pollution Awareness Group, meanwhile, said the deve-lopment risks ruining the “very good dark sky conditions” in the area and has insisted that, should the application be approved, no exterior lighting be allowed.

The proposal, submitted two days before the general election in June, is open to representations until September 4.

The target date for a hearing is currently November 11.

The application is the latest in a number of attempts to regenerate the old factory, all of which have previously been rejected by the Planning Authority.

In 2012, the authority turned down government plans for a fireworks factory depot on site, citing the fact that the development would detract from the rural conservation status of the site, alongside safety concerns.

Ian Borg, then mayor of Dingli and now minister for planning and infrastructure, had opposed the plans due to the ecological sensitivity of the site.

An earlier application to convert the site “to educational agriculture and residential use” was similarly rejected by the PA back in 2000.