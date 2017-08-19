Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 16:24

Mater Dei gets a POYC one-stop shop

Patients can obtain permits without leaving hospital grounds

Patients eligible for medicines paid for by the public purse can as of next week obtain or renew their schedule 5 card (kartuna s-safra) at Mater Dei hospital. 

A one-stop shop that forms part of the government's Pharmacy Of Your Choice scheme has been launched at Mater Dei, allowing people to access key services there rather than having to visit POYC offices in Gwardamangia or Luqa. 

Services on offer at the new one-stop shop include obtaining or renewing a dangerous drugs control card and permits for protocol-limited treatments. 

The one-stop shop will make life easier for patients who have just been discharged from Mater Dei or Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre, as well as people with outpatients appointments at either of the two facilities, said Health Minister Chris Fearne. 

The one-stop shop will become operational on Tuesday August 22. 

