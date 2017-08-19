Lija slip road has made riding even more dangerous for cyclists

Cyclists in Lija must now content with fast-moving traffic to their left and right. Photo: BAG

Cycling advocates have postponed a protest ride as they await a meeting with the Transport Minister.

Earlier this summer, the local community of bicycle commuters raised concern about the new layout at the airport roundabout and how cyclists would cross between Luqa, Gudja, Ħal Far and Kirkop.

The Bicycling Advocacy Group also raised concerns about pedestrian safety at such roadworks, since pedestrians were being forced to walk in the street. It objected that, like everything else, it was cheaper for the contractor to pay the fine.

“If you work at the airport in Gudja, and live in Luqa, you cannot walk to work. You can only drive to work,” BAG spokesman Jim Wightman told this newspaper.

This followed similar concerns about how the new layout in Lija would affect the safety of commuters travelling to the university from Lija, Balzan, Mosta and Attard. While slip roads help drivers speed up traffic, they actually pose problems for people on bicycles, who have to cross them.

A protest would be unfair without giving Dr Borg a similar chance for discussion

The new design at this popular junction has also closed off a link to a quiet backroad route that cyclists take to commute to the university.

The “tipping-point” for BAG came when Transport Malta turned down the group’s call for a contraflow on Triq Cospicua in Paola for ‘safety reasons’, then closed its own suggested alternative route via Triq San Guzepp by making it a ‘residents only, no entry street’, BAG claimed.

The Bicycling Advocacy Group is concerned about pedestrian safety at roadworks such as this one near the airport roundabout. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Urging the transport authorities to come up with realistic solutions for these and future junctions, they planned a protest ride today over the lack of realistic consultation. “There seems to be no rhyme or reason to the regulator’s planning when it comes to cyclists, whose trips, delays and safety do not seem to matter,” Mr Wightman said, adding that the regulator simply referred the group to the Malta Road Safety Council.

BAG, which is a member of the safety council, had already expressed its concerns to the MRSC and a meeting is planned for next week.

A meeting is also provisionally planned with the new Transport Minister, Ian Borg, although no date has yet been set.

“Given that he is due to return to his office this week and our concern is lack of consultation, it would be unfair to protest now without giving the Minister a similar opportunity for discussion,” Mr Wightman noted.

The group has therefore postponed the protest but has in the meantime formed a protest committee.