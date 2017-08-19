Investigate Smart City deal now, PD asks authorities
Area could be subject of 'irreversible land speculation'
The Public Accounts Committee and the Auditor General should investigate the Smart City deal as soon as possible, since the land could be the subject of irreversible land speculation, the Democratic Party has warned.
"This matter should be deemed urgent as apartments are being sold commercially and on plan," PD said in a statement.
The developers behind SmartCity, including the government, have formally asked the Planning Authority for radical changes to the master plan regulating the area.
PD said it is in the interest of the public that the PAC and the Auditor General hold a real investigation of contract breaches.
MPs Godfrey Farrugia and Marlene Farrugia asked the Auditor General to investigate the case using the powers granted to him by the Constitution.
If approved, the changes, that would require the green light not only of the Planning Authority but also of Parliament, will open the floodgates for massive real estate development in the area instead of the ICT-knowledge based city originally planned when the 310,000 square metres of land in Kalkara were given to Dubai-based investors through a parliamentary resolution in 2007.
