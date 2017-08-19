Denied cooperation, anti-migrant ship lashes out at Malta

The C Star vessel run by a group of anti-immigration activists is seen north of the Libyan coast in Western Mediterranean Sea.

The owners of a controversial anti-migrant ship have lashed out at Malta after they were denied any cooperation by the local authorities.

"Malta, that is allowing NGO vessels to use Valetta as their HQ, is denying the #cstar port acceptance," said a tweet by the so-called Defend Europe group.

Shortly afterwards, another tweet read: "Malta, that has become the gate for illegal immigration to Europe, is closing its borders for European citizens."

The ship, C-Star, has been embroiled in controversy for weeks, as it tries to block the rescue of refugees from the Mediterranean Sea, which it described as part of an “invasion” endangering the continent.

Ship denied 'services', crew member to be transferred from Malta

Times of Malta is informed that the ship owners asked for "services" through an agent in Malta but their request was denied. At one point they also requested that a member on board is brought to Malta to leave for France, a request which was also denied.

"The ship is not welcome to our shores because of all that it stands for," a government spokesman told Times of Malta.

The spokesman made it clear that the vessel, which is still berthed outside Malta's territorial waters, never made an official request to berth in Valletta.

Defend Europe's reference to NGO vessels using Malta as a base refers to the Migrants Offshore Aid Station, which has saved thousands of migrants in the Mediterranean in the last two years.

The C-Star was described at the European Parliament as the “ship of hate”. Last July, Italians called on their Minister for Transport to stop the ship from docking in Catania, preventing it from setting sail.