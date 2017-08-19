Cases of salmonella patients at Mater Dei hit three-year high

More barbecues in summer often means more cases of salmonella, according to the health authorities.

Twenty-five people were treated for salmonella at Mater Dei Hospital in June and July, the highest number in the past three years, Times of Malta has learned.

Figures supplied by the Health Ministry show that while the number treated for food poisoning during the summer months has been below 20 in recent years, an increase was noted in the past two months.

A ministry spokeswoman said that 19 patients with salmonella were admitted to hospital in the same period last year.

In previous years, the number had hovered around 15.

Salmonella is caused by different bacteria and is often more common in summer.

The infection is contracted through consuming contaminated food.

Young children, older adults and those with impaired immune systems are more susceptible to severe infection. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps, which usually develop 12 to 72 hours after infection.

The illness normally lasts from four to seven days.

Three years ago, 29 cases were reported in the two months under review.

The recent rise in salmonella cases could be attributable to a number of things, but the hot temperatures was certainly a factor, the spokeswoman said, adding that hotter days meant food contamination was more common, especially if the recommended precautions were not followed.

When removing food from refrigeration, one had to ensure that it was stored properly, she said.

Cross-contamination, where an infection from one food item was transferred to another, was another hazard, and as barbecues became more common in summer, the risk of cross-contamination, especially on hot days, was even greater, she added.

Thus, she said, the figures should not be of concern, given the recent, very hot weather.

In recent weeks, the health authorities issued warnings on the dangers of high temperatures, urging people to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun as the mercury soared.

Times of Malta reported earlier this week that more than 11,500 patients had visited Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency department in the past four weeks and this number of patients was the highest in months.