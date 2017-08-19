Caravaggio ‘followers’
I am a big admirer of Caravaggio’s works and his art painting technique. How about setting up an art academy to teach the Caravaggio technique to the young generation? If there are any Maltese and foreign artists living in Malta interested in forming a group of ‘followers’ of this important artist I would be more than willing to discuss the possibility of mounting a collective art exhibition. Those interested can write to me at PO Box 16, Msida.
