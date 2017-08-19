Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 06:08 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

Age issue

I often disagree with Valerie Borg but I am in complete agreement with her in the case of Frank Portelli (August 9). Did Portelli calculate the time factor?

Although he is entitled to his ideals (and ideas), I do not think the Dar Ċentrali (the PN headquarters) is fit to be converted into an old people’s home.

