Watch: Granaries are set for Calleja, Bocelli concert

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Joseph Calleja and Andrea Bocelli, two of the world's greatest tenors, are set to share the stage on the Granaries this evening for one of the most anticipated musical evenings of the year.

The concert will be marking 20 years since Mr Calleja's opera debut, where he is now known as one of the biggest names in the field.

The Italian tenor was forced to cancel two concerts in Spain this week due to bronchitis, prompting worries that his weekend concert was in jeopardy, but there has been no word that he would be cancelling his Malta appointment.

The concert will also feature Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s Choir under the direction of Gillian Zammit.

Access to the standing area is free of charge, while some seated tickets, which start from €80, are available at www.showshappening.com or ticket freephone 7926 5066. The concert is organised by NnG Promotions.