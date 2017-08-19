Watch: Sting - Our hero (ARTE)
Sting was an ecologically-conscious yogi hipster before it was even a thing. He's always been fighting for our right to enjoy a better future than the one we are making for ourselves.
Perhaps a strange mission for someone with punk musical roots?
