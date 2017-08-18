Watch: Milan hammer Shkendija in Europa League

Andre Silva was the star with a brace as Milan made short work of Shkendija, crushing them 6-0 in the first leg of the Europa League play-off.

Riccardo Montolivo (with a double of his own), Fabio Borini and Luca Antonelli rounded out the scoreline of a dominant performance.

The Rossoneri already got through one preliminary round, beating Craiova 3-0 on aggregate, but Leonardo Bonucci made his competitive debut with the captain’s armband. Lucas Biglia and Alessio Romagnoli were injured, with M’Baye Niang, Gustavo Gomez, Davide Calabria, Gabriel Paletta and Jose Sosa left out.

Macedonians Shkendija also wear red and black, but changed to their white away kit in front of 40,000 at San Siro.