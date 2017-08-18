Ten-man Stripes hold Floriana

Floriana's Clyde Grech (left) hits a pass as Jake Grech looks on. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Birkirkara and Floriana took a point each in their opening league match of the season following a 1-1 draw at the Centenary Stadium.

The match turned out to be an entertaining affair with Floriana, buoyed by their superior physical condition, holding the edge on their opponents.

It was Floriana who took the lead on 18 minutes when Martin Klein miscued the ball in an attempt to clear Ignacio Varela’s shot and Mario Fontanella was on hand to fire the ball home.

But Birkirkara hit back and they drew level on 24 minutes.

Ryan Camenzuli stormed past Enzo Ruiz before picking up Bruno Fernandez Brito who hit a low shot past Floriana goalkeeper Ini Akpan.

On the restart, Floriana were in control with Birkirkara forced to play the final 20 minutes with ten men following the dismissal of Edmund Agius.

On the hour, Cabral was denied by the diving Philip Schranz who palmed away his effort.

Floriana’s best chance fell to Fontanella on 68 minutes when his low drive came off the upright.

But in the end both teams had to settle for a point.

Floriana striker Mario Fontanella was named as the BOV Player of the Match.