Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Paulinho has joined Barcelona from Guangzhou.

11.00am West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that the Baggies have turned down an offer for Jonny Evans.

“We've turned down an offer for Jonny. He'll have a late fitness test today. It's his hamstring.

“We don't want to sell Jonny and we don't need to sell him. It would have to be a very, very good offer."

10.30am Atletico Madrid want to bring Diego Costa back, according to Atletico star Gabi.

He said: “He is in a complicated situation. He has already spoken publicly, but in the end they have to reach agreements. From what I know, Atletico Madrid want to bring him back and he wants to come, but Chelsea are in the middle and we cannot enter there."

BREAKING: Tottenham agree deal with Ajax for defender Davinson Sanchez, according to Sky sources #SSN pic.twitter.com/inPfRIcrTQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2017

Sky Italy: Monaco asking PSG for €200m (£182m) for Kylian Mbappé. PSG have offered €155m (£141m) plus add ons — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 17, 2017

10.00am Interesting snippet on Paris SG's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, of Monaco.

9.45am Roma will try to sign Barcelona’s Munir El Haddadi after giving up on Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, according to SkyItalia.

The Italian capital club have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Mahrez thus far and have now turned their attentions to other targets.

Veteran midfielder Roderick Briffa has agreed a move to Gzira United.

9.30am The first transfer news of the day comes from the Maltese Premier League as Gzira United are set to unveil Roderick Briffa as their new signing after the veteran midfielder agreed to join the Maroons on a two-year contract from Valletta.

8.37pm Watford manager Marco Silva says no deal is in place yet to sign Andre Carrillo on loan from Benfica.

But the Hornets boss admitted that Carrillo is "a player I know very well", having worked with the Peru international during his time at Sporting Lisbon.

The 26-year-old Carrillo is currently with Benfica but has been strongly linked with a loan move to Vicarage Road and Silva confirmed that he is hoping to acquire further reinforcements.

8.16pm Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is looking into the European market for a replacement for Andre Gray.

He said : "We haven't got the support (scouting system) as some of the big clubs so when we do go into Europe it is important we have as much information as possible.

"There are certain situations we do have information on and there are certain situations we look at."

7.24pm Fiorentina youth Federico Chiesa is edging closer in renewing with Stefano Pioli's side, waving off the interest of big clubs like Chelsea who were reportedly interest in the acquisition of the Italian.

6.44pm Sky sources understand that West Brom are interested in signing Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer.

They haven't yet made an official bid, but the Baggies have approached Spurs to ask whether they are prepared to sell. The news comes after Manchester City saw an £18m bid for Jonny Evans rejected.

Pulis is adamant he doesn't want to lose his captain, and is keen on strengthening his defensive options whether or not Evans stays.

We've also been told that Stoke City enquired about Wimmer's availability earlier in the window, but withdrew their interest after the £7m signing of Bruno Martins Indi from Porto.

Andre Schembri in the starting line-up for Apollon Limassol.

6.19pm Malta international Andre Schembri is set to feature from the start for Apollon Limassol as they host Danish side FC Midtyjlland in the Europa League play-off round.

Schembri is on hot form for his side after scoring three goals in four European appearances and the club will rely mostly on him to secure them a prestigius access to the group stage of Europe's second best club competition.

5.45pm Serie A side Genoa are looking to bring in fullback Achraaf Lazaar from Newcastle and are also evaluating Christian Ansaldi as plan B.

5.30pm Brighton and Hove Albion trio Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert have signed new long-term contracts at the Premier League club.

Defender Dunk, who is Brighton's current longest-serving player, and winger Knockaert signed five-year deals to stay at the club until 2022, while Ireland international defender Duffy signed a four-year contract until 2021.

Luis Suarez - Barcelona

5.00pm Barcelona have been dealt another blow after their crushing 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with the news that Luis Suarez will be out for around four weeks with a knee injury.

A statement from the Uruguay national team on Thursday said that the striker had suffered trauma in his right knee during Barca's 2-0 defeat to Madrid the previous day and would be out for between four and five weeks. The Liga side said in a later statement he would be out for four weeks.

Suarez was seen limping towards the end of the game but remained on the pitch, as coach Ernesto Valverde had used his three substitutes.

4.30pm Swansea City can use the funds generated from Gylfi Sigurdsson's move to Premier League rivals Everton to sign two or three more players, manager Paul Clement said ahead of Saturday's home game against Manchester United.

"I spoke to them (chairman and owners) last night about what we will do moving forward. Funds are available to strengthen the squad," Clement told reporters on Thursday.

"It's a big challenge, no question. We hope we can potentially bring in two or three players to strengthen us in various positions."

4.10pm After giving up on Riyad Mahrez, Roma have set their sights on Juan Cuadrado of Juventus and Munir El-Haddadi who is currentl at Barcelona.

4.00pm Jurgen Klopp has revealed why Andy Robertson is yet to feature for Liverpool after his summer move from Hull.

The left-back didn't even make the bench for the opening two matches of the season against Watford and Hoffenheim.

And Klopp is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "Whether he's overly happy, I didn't ask, but he's in a good moment. He has developed really well so far.

"Everything is fine from my side. It's still early. He came in late and still has to adapt to our style of play and all that stuff. Things will change during the season and I've told the players that."

3.50pm Swansea have made an approach to Hull for Sam Clucas, according to Sky sources.

3.45pm Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is on the verge of a £10million move to Valencia, according to Sky sources.

The Brazilian defender joined the Gunners from Villarreal in January 2015 but has fallen behind Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding in the battle for a centre-back place.

Valencia could make the announcement today.

3.40pm Philippe Coutinho out of Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday with a back injury.

3.30pm Southampton are in advanced talks to sign Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt, according to Sky sources.

Sky in Italy have reported that the club have made a £15.5million offer for the centre-back but the deal is not yet agreed.

3.28pm There is strong interest from Swansea in taking back their former striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City, according to Sky sources.

The Ivorian joined City in January 2015 but was shipped out on loan to Stoke last season where he played 10 games.

3.24pm Diego Costa has said he's NOT coming back to Chelsea and will decide his own destiny for next season.

Costa released a statement, saying: "If the manager doesn't want me, the team I want to go to is Atletico Madrid. I have rejected other offers. They want to sell me to China or other teams. If I'm off, I'm going to the club I want to go to not the club that's paying the most. I want the deal with Atletico resolved this month."

Andrea Belotti is on Chelsea's radar.

3.15pm Antonio Conte wants Andrea Belotti at Chelsea, according to Tuttosport.

However, Roman Abramovich is refusing to pay the €100million (£91million) release clause for the Torino forward – much to Conte’s frustration.

3.12pm Steve McClaren admits he’s still open for offers despite an apparent U-turn regarding his aspirations of taking the Hearts job.

The former England boss seemingly pulled himself out of the running to replace the sacked Ian Cathro at Tynecastle after it emerged he was ready to take a consultancy role with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

However, McClaren told the Scottish Sun: “I am not committed to going anywhere.

“I’m still an out of work manager looking to get back into the game.

“I’m open-minded as regards any offers that come my way.”

3.11pm Manchester United have scrapped a planned move for Danny Rose, according to The Daily Express and The Sun.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is adamant Rose isn’t for sale.

The Sun claimed earlier this week that Chelsea plan to table a £50m bid for Rose before the window shuts.

3.10pm Arsenal full-back Mathieu Debuchy is a target for Marseille, reports L’Equipe.

The Frenchman is out of favour at the Emirates – he has managed only three Premier League outings for the Gunners since the start of the 2015/16 season.

Marseille are keen on the 32-year-old and could firm up their interest with an offer soon.

3.08pm Brendan Rodgers was able to confirm more good news for Celtic fans after their Champions League qualifier win by confirming midfielder Stuart Armstrong is set to sign a new deal.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss said: "Hopefully Stuart will imminently agree a new extension. Hopefully we will announce it in the next 24 to 48 hours which will be absolutely brilliant for us.

"As I have said he is a player whom I have huge admiration for, this is the place for him to develop and he is a vital member of this squad."

3.07pm Barcelona sporting manager Pep Segura has said the club are "close" to signing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking after Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup gave their arch rivals a 5-1 aggregate victory, Segura said Barcelona were discussing terms with the attacking duo.

"We are close to Coutinho and Dembele, we are discussing their conditions but we do not know when they will be sealed," Segura told Spanish television station TV3. "We hope they will be Barcelona players this season."

Myles Beerman in action yesterday for Rangers U20.

2.30pm Yesterday evening, Malta international Myles Beerman featured for Rangers U20 squad in their cup game against Dumbarton.

Unfortunately, Rangers were defeated 2-1 and Beerman spoke to Rangers official website after the game.

“It’s one of them though that we have to recognise we are developing players, and this is first-team football. We did well in what is our first game after pre-season, and all-in-all, we just have to keep working and keep on developing, Beerman said.

7.17pm Defender Gabriel is reportedly poised to leave Arsenal and join Valencia.

According to the Daily Mirror, Gabriel has struggled to settle in England and Valencia are "confident" of getting a deal done for £10m.

7.00pm We understand Manchester City are interested in West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans.

We understand the Northern Ireland international has been on City’s radar for several weeks. One source has told us that City have already had a bid turned down by West Brom. However another has told us that discussions between the two clubs are yet to reach that stage.

6.02pm Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger is adamant that Virgil van Dijk is ''not for sale in this window''.

The defender has handed in a transfer request and speculation continues to link him with a potential move to Liverpool and Chelsea.

Blaise Matuidi to undergo medical tests this evening with Juventus.

5.05pm A thumbs up from Blaise Matuidi as he arrives for his Juventus medical after agreeing 20 million euros move from PSG..

3.46pm Deportivo president Tino Fernandez has revealed Burnley target Florin Andone will only be allowed to leave if his release clauses are met, reports AS.

The Romanian striker has a €30m (£27.3m) clause in his current deal with the La Liga club, but Burnley have tabled a bid of just €13m (£11.8m) for his services.

3.14pm Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has completed his medical and there were no problems.

1.58pm Napoli and Pepe Reina look to have found an agreement as the Spanish goalkeeper will continue to play until his contract expires in June 2018, but Napoli will be paying him bonuses which will still see him earning a decent contract.

1.17pm Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe have been given a boost with Paris Saint-Germain now doubting whether they should push on with their pursuit of the Monaco sensation, reports Marca.

There is supposedly a continent-wide backlash against the Ligue 1 club following their world-record purchase of Neymar, and bringing in the 18-year-old would only antagonise that further.

1.03pm AC Milan forward Carlos Bacca has agreed a one-year loan deal to join Villarreal, the La Liga club have confirmed.

The former Sevilla striker could make his debut for the club this weekend against Levante.

The Yellow Submarine were in the market for a striker after Roberto Soldado’s move to Fenerbahce.

1.01pm Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is set for a medical at Everton today ahead of his proposed £45m move.

The Iceland international will finally undergo final checks before aiming to complete his protracted transfer to Goodison Park.

The saga has dragged on for most of the summer with Swansea initially valuing the 27-year-old at £50m.

But Everton are finally set to secure their number one summer target at a price slightly lower than Swansea had wanted and take their summer spending to over £140m.

1.00pm Arsene Wenger has been speaking to the media this morning ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Stoke this weekend, and the Frenchman has given an update on the future of Lucas Perez.

“I have opened the door for Perez,” he said. “There is a possibility (of Perez’s departure) because we have many strikers. If he finds a good opportunity I will help him.”

12.57pm Jese Rodriguez’s arrival at the bet365 Stadium means Stoke have more Champions League winners in their squad than any other English club.

The 24-year-old, who won two European Cups while at Real Madrid, failed to make an impact at PSG since his move last summer and spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas.

12.56pm Joselu has completed his move to Newcastle from Stoke as manager Rafael Benitez finally received some good news on the transfer front.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has signed a three-year deal following to completion of his £5m move to St. James’ Park.

Sky Sports News understands Stoke were not prepared to allow Joselu to leave until they had confirmed the capture of Jese Rodriguez.

Zinedine Zidane enjoying success at Real Madrid.

12.55pm Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says none of his players will leave the club before the close of the transfer window.

Zidane has seen six first-team players, including Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez, leave the Bernabeu this summer, while he has only brought in youngsters Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos.

However, the Frenchman is pleased with his squad and says there will be no further sales, although he did admit that anything can happen before August 31.

“We’re going day to day,” Zidane told the club’s official website. “I’m very happy with my squad and all the players.

“Everybody is going to stay but before the 31st [of August] anything can happen, that’s out of my control.”

12.37pm Juventus are lining up a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, reports The Sun.

The Serie A champions have identified the Belgian after he was pushed down the pecking order at Old Trafford by Nemanja Matic's arrival.

12.11pm With Atletico Madrid under a transfer ban, reports in Spanish media outlet La Voz de Galicia say Deportivo La Coruna have offered to take Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a short-term loan until Atleti's ban is lifted in January. However, Costa's wage demands have proven to be prohibitive for the La Liga club.

11.42am Antonio Conte's bid to strengthen his Chelsea squad has been met with further frustration after a third bid for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro was rejected, reports the Daily Mail.

The Evening Standard, meanwhile, claim Conte now wants the Brazilian to put in a transfer request to force through his exit from Turin.

11.32am As a starter, we bring you all the latest news from the UK papers - click here to check what they had to say.

10.30pm West Brom have completed the signing of Gareth Barry for an undisclosed fee.

The former England international has signed an initial one-year deal at the Hawthorns.

10.15pm Sky sources: Bournemouth midfielder Max Gradel is set to join Toulouse on a season-long.

10.10pm Sky sources understand Leicester City's bosses are becoming increasingly bemused by what they see as Roma's attempts to unsettle Riyad Mahrez in the hope they may be able to lure him to Serie A.

Leicester do not want to sell Mahrez, and they've rejected three bids so far from the Italian club - the latest of which was around £32m over a week ago, which we've been told is still way below Leicester's valuation of the player.

Reports in Italy suggest Roma are still waiting for a response to that bid. However, Leicester are categorical it was immediately rejected out of hand, and Sky Sports News has been told it's been made clear to Roma that there will be no more dialogue between the two clubs without a significant increase in the offer.

10.00pm Chelsea are targeting a £15m move for Southampton’s full-back Cedric Soares, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report suggests Antonio Conte is planning on adding three players to his squad before the close of the transfer window.

And the Italian is planning a move for Cedric to provide competition for Victor Moses.

Ryan Scicluna set to renew his stay at Birkirkara.

9.59pm Times of Malta understands that Malta midfielder Ryan Scicluna is set to renew his stay for another year at Birkirkara.

Scicluna, 24, was on trial at Accrington Stanley this summer but had to return to Malta due to an injury which effectively hampered any chance of moving abroad, at least for this season.

He is set to return to action following the international break and is keen to leave a vivid impression of himself before attempting to push for another foreign experience.

9.40pm West Brom manger Tony Pulis is open to offers for Nacer Chadli, reports the Birmingham Mail.

The report suggests West Brom are brace themselves for a sizeable bid from Swansea.

Artur Benes one of Tarxien Rainbows' numerous signings.

9.20pm Tarxien Rainbows added another player to their huge list of summer signings after agreeing a deal to bring in defender Artur Benes.

The Slovak, 24, was recently playing with Tatran Presov, Partizan Bardejov and also FK Inter Bratislava.

Meanwhile, they have also announced that midfielder Dylan Micallef was given the release from the club.

Former Zabbar St Patrick and Marsaxlokk, Micallef leaves after just one season in Malta's top-flight.

pic.twitter.com/U1n3KRy4mq — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) 15 August 2017

9.12pm Bright start from Luke Gambin, as he scores the momentary 1-0 for Luton against Spurs U21.

LINE-UP: We've got a couple of debuts and a pair making their returns from injury tonight... #COYH pic.twitter.com/lXmG6nQQno — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) 15 August 2017

9.02pm Meanwhile, the other Malta international playing in England, Luke Gambin, is playing for Luton Town in their Checkatrade Trophy game against Tottenham Hotspur U21.

8.23pm Sky sources understand Burnley have bid €13m for Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone having had two bids rejected by Leeds for Chris Wood.

Tonight's starting line up and subs... pic.twitter.com/PWc1UhoYF8 — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) 15 August 2017

8.15pm Malta international Sam Magri is set to play from the start once again for Ebbsfleet United, as they take on Dagenham and Redbridge in their National League game tonight.

Milan #Badelj sarà ancora viola. Tutti i dettagli 》https://t.co/sPQOyjLoMC#BattitiViola pic.twitter.com/KlqotYgVV8 — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) 15 August 2017

7.55pm Fiorentina have brought some good news for their fans after their exodus this summer, having confirmed midfielder Milan Badelj in their 2017/2018 squad.

7.53pm Serie A side Torino are looking to bring in Godfred Donsah from Bologna.

The Ghana international would replace Afriyie Acquah who is set to join Birmingham City.

7.52pm Aston Villa have made an ambitious move to sign Jack Wilshere, according to the Daily Mirror.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has reportedly made enquiries for the Gunners midfielder in a bid to lure him to the Championship.

7.05pm Celtic are running the rule over Feyenoord left-back Miquel Nelom, according to the Evening Times.

7.00pm Kylian Mbappe spoke with a number of managers who were interested in signing him this summer, according to L’Equipe.

Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are understood to have spoken to the Monaco hotshot before he decided he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.

One of PLs most decorated players, @rmeulensteen1 's own, @WesBrown24 joins the Blasters family. ഇനി കളി മാറും!#KBFC #NammudeSwantham pic.twitter.com/oPvS3lnxEC — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) 15 August 2017

6.50pm Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters announce Wes Brown as their new signing...

6.49pm The signing of Paulinho has pushed Sergi Roberto closer to the exit door at Barcelona, according to Sport.

The 25-year-old sees the Brazilian’s arrival as a sign the club don’t trust in him and he could decide to leave the club this week.

Two English clubs – Chelsea and Manchester United – and two Italian clubs – Juventus and AC Milan – are monitoring the situation, prepared to meet his €40m (£36m) release clause.

6.48pm Inter Milan are targeting Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala as a replacement for Jeison Murillo, who looks set to join Valencia, according to Sky in Italy.

Mangala, signed from Porto for £31.8m in 2014, has two years left on his contract at the Etihad.

However, despite having made 48 appearances for City, the 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Valencia.

If Inter can’t do a deal for Mangala they are keen on his City team-mate Jason Denayer.

6.46pm Everton are waiting to find out the extent of the hamstring injury picked up by Ross Barkley in training.

The England midfielder had just returned from a groin operation before pulling up in training after returning to the first-team squad.

Barkley has told Everton that he won’t sign a new contact, while Ronald Koeman said he would be sold if the right offer came in.

Tottenham and Chelsea have been linked to the 23 year old.

6.44pm Tottenham have had a bid worth up to £25m rejected for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 17-year-old, England U19 international has emerged as on the country’s football’s most-promising talents having worked his way through the ranks at Craven Cottage.

Spurs’ fee would go close to matching the £25.5m Manchester United paid to sign 18-year-old Wayne Rooney in 2004, still the highest fee paid for an English teenager.

The Telegraph, however, claim Sessegnon is happy at Fulham and will put no pressure on the club to sell.

Spurs are also understood to be interest in Ryan’s twin brother, Steven.

6.05pm Sticking with Spurs and Davinson Sanchez has informed Ajax he wants to join Tottenham, reports the Independent.

The Colombia international is understood have rejected a move to Barcelona last year due to fears of a lack of game time.

But with Mauricio Pochettino believe to be interested in the 21-year-old, the defender has now revealed his desire to leave the Eredivisie club.

5.42pm Serge Aurier has agreed personal terms with Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan as he looks to leave Paris Saint-Germain, reports L’Equipe.

PSG and Aurier agreed it would be best to split before pre-season, but his legal issues continue to complicating matters, with Aurier appealing against being convicted of attacking a police officer last year.

5.09pm Meanwhile, Napoli are speaking before the media ahead of tomorrow's clash with Nice in the Champions League play-off.

5.00pm Derby have signed forward Tom Lawrence from Leicester for an undisclosed fee.

Wales international Lawrence, 23, has committed to what Derby describe as "a long-term contract" and is the Rams' fourth summer signing.

4.54pm So, Gareth Barry looks set to complete a move from Everton to West Brom, medical permitting.

Sky Sports News understands the deal which would take the 36-year-old from Goodison Park to The Hawthorns could be completed in the next 24 hours.

Barry did not feature in Everton's opening-day victory over Stoke because of an ankle injury, but this is not thought to be serious, and should not prevent him passing Albion's medical.

We understand the England international is keen on the move after dropping down Ronald Koeman's pecking order after Everton’s busy summer of transfer activity.

Barry wants to play regular first-team football, while Tony Pulis is keen to bring in an experienced "leader" in midfield after Darren Fletcher joined Stoke.

One of PLs most decorated players, @rmeulensteen1 's own, @WesBrown24 joins the Blasters family. ഇനി കളി മാറും!#KBFC #NammudeSwantham pic.twitter.com/oPvS3lnxEC — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 15, 2017

4.30pm Indian Super League's Kerala Blasters have signed former Manchester United defender Wes Brown ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Kochi-based franchise said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was a free agent after making five appearances for Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship last season.

3.00pm After a relatively quiet summer, Stoke look to be coming to life in the transfer market, with Sky sources indicating the Potters have enquired about signing Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen.

The Netherlands international has played second fiddle to Harry Kane since joining Spurs in 2016, and was an unused substitute in Sunday's win at Newcastle.

2.27pm Roma have given Leicester until tonight to accept their offer for Riyad Mahrez, according to Sky in Italy.

Roma have bid £31.8m and are reluctant to increase that - but Mahrez's agent is trying to persuade them to raise their offer to £40m with add ons.

If Leicester remain firm on their stance, Sky in Italy claim Roma will move on to other targets.

2.20pm The agent of Lucas Perez has urged Arsenal to let the striker re-join Deportivo La Coruna.

Representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has told Sky Sports News that Deportivo have offered £10.9m for Perez - who is unhappy at a lack of playing time at the Emirates.

"I think the £10.9m (€12m) that Deportivo La Coruna have offered Arsenal is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7m (€14m) when they sold him to them last summer," he said.

"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached. Lucas wants to play in Spain."

2.18pm West Ham could break their transfer record for the second time in this window.

Sky Sports News understands the Hammers are in advanced talks to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

Having already seen a £27m bid rejected, Sky sources indicate West Ham are prepared to pay £30m up front for the Portugal international

Carvalho is not in Sporting's Champions League squad to face Steaua Bucharest tonight.

2.15pm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is concerned about the size of his squad and sees the versatile 23-year-old as the ideal man to plug several holes.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are increasingly confident they will be able to prise the England man away for £35m.

9.58pm Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is closing in on his first appearance for the club after training with his new team-mates for the first time.

Mendy has been suffering with a thigh injury since his £52m summer move from Monaco and missed City's opening 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton on Saturday.

But the Frenchman took part in a training session in Catalonia on Monday ahead of his side's friendly match against La Liga new boys Girona on Tuesday night.

9.50pm Celtic's chances of signing Patrick Roberts have suffered a major blow after the winger was included in Manchester City's travelling party for a training camp in Catalonia.

Celtic are hoping to re-sign the 20-year-old on loan following a successful 18-month spell in Glasgow and Roberts is believed to be keen on a return.

But the winger has been included in City's trip to Spain this week.

Nice and Southampton have also been linked with loan bids for the former Fulham player.

Walter Acevendo, Birkirkara's latest signing.

9.43pm A couple of new announcements by Birkirkara, as they added two more foreigners to their squad.

The first is midfielder Walter Acevedo who put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Stripes.

The Argentine, 31, has played in his native land with the likes of San Lorenzo, Independiente and River Plate while he also featured for Real Zaragoza in Spain.

Recently, he was at All Boys, in Argentina's second tier.

Meanwhile, the other signing is Cameroon centre-striker Ernest Webnje N'for has signed a one-year contract.

The thirty-one year old player has enjoyed brilliant spells with Belgian clubs SV Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk, as well as with Neftci PFC Baki, in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

He then moved to Saudi Arabia with Al Wahda, while last season he played for Foolad in the top division of Iran.

Sofiane Feghouli (@sffeghouli) Galatasaray’da! https://t.co/lJBxTkcdqp pic.twitter.com/mvTX61RjTb — Galatasaray SK (@sffeghouli) Galatasaray’da! https://t.co/lJBxTkcdqp pic.twitter.com/mvTX61RjTb— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) 14 August 2017

9.03pm Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Sofiane Feghouli from West Ham.

He has signed a five-year deal and Galatasaray say the transfer fee is €4.25m (£3.7m).

West Ham have also announced Feghouli's departure, although they say the fee is undisclosed.

Roderick Briffa is on the radar of Valletta's rivals, Floriana.

8.00pm More Maltese football, as Floriana are trying to lure Malta international Roderick Briffa from their arch-rivals, Valletta.

According to the Greens' president, Riccardo Gaucci, the club has proposed an offer to Valletta, but there has been no confirmation on whether the transfer will be happening or not.

Briffa, 35, has been a key figure at Valletta since joining their ranks in 2009 from Sliema Wanderers, having won several honours including the Maltese championship and also the Footballer of the Year on an individual level.

Tristan Nappa Licari has put pen to paper on a contract with Naxxar Lions.

6.45pm BOV Premier League side Naxxar Lions have added two Maltese players to their squad.

Defender Tristan Nappa Licari, formerly of Valletta amongst others, has signed with the Lions and will add more defensive options to their rear department.

Meanwhile, experienced midfielder Manolito Micallef has also joined the club.

He boasts Premier League experience with the likes of Floriana, Mosta and Hamrun Spartans.

6.30pm Sky sources understand Chelsea expect Diego Costa to comply with the following as per the terms of his contract…

• Return to the club

• Return to training

• Get match fit

• Put himself in contention for selection

• He was given an extra week off in the summer and was due to report back on July 17 – four weeks ago today.

Costa is currently in Brazil and Sky sources understand he has been fined for failing to report to training.

6.00pm According to Sky Sport, Roma and Torino are concluding an affair which will see youth forward Sadiq Umar join the Granata.

He will be the vice-Belotti as Sinisa Mihajlovic's club are set to pay 6 million euros.

5.30pm Southampton have announced a partnership with Jisheng Gao and his family.

Saints owner Katharina Liebherr confirmed the deal had been completed in a statement released to Southampton supporters on Monday afternoon.

No details regarding figures have been released but Sky sources understand £210m has been injected into the club by the Gao family in an 80% takeover and that Katharina Liebherr will still hold 20%.

According to Sky sources, this will allow the club to go to the next level and keep hold of players they've previously needed to sell.

In regards to Virgil van Dijk - our sources at the club tell us they have never had any intention of selling him in this window and that remains the case.

5.15pm Former Manchester City midfielder Javi Garcia has joined Real Betis on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who spent two seasons with City before departing for Zenit St Petersburg in August 2014, has left Russia to sign for Betis.

5.00pm Sky sources understand Joe Allen will not be sold in this summer transfer window.

Stoke have told Swansea directly they won't entertain any more offers for him.

4.45pm Sky in Italy are reporting Riyad Mahrez’s agent is trying to persuade Roma to increase their bid to £40m including add-ons.

The Serie A club have so far offered £31.8m and have no plans to bid again for the Leicester winger.

They have imposed a deadline of midnight on Tuesday for Leicester to respond to their last offer. They will then move on to alternative targets.

4.30pm Sky sources understand Diego Costa has been fined for failing to report to Chelsea's pre-season training last month.

We understand it is likely to be two weeks' wages, which would be worth £300,000.

Currently in Brazil, the Blues striker yesterday launched a scathing attack on Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

Costa has suggested Chelsea are blocking his desired move back to former club Atletico Madrid and says he is prepared to down tools and stay in Brazil for a year without playing, even if the club disciplines him as a result.

4.15pm Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to the Andalusians until 2021.

The 23-year-old Spain international has played 129 matches since breaking into the Sevilla first team in 2014 and he helped his hometown club win the Europa League in both 2015 and 2016.

Giovanni Simeone is close to join Fiorentina from Genoa.

4.00pm Genoa's Giovanni Simeone is looking closer to join Serie A side Fiorentina, having played his last game yesterday for i Grifoni in their Tim Cup victory over Cesena.

Simeone is one of Diego Simeone's, coach of Atletico Madrid, sons.

3.30pm Atalanta are looking to replace the almost-departed Leonardo Spinazzola, who is set to join Juventus, as they set their sights on Genoa's full back Diego Laxalt.

3.15pm Southampton have signed goalkeeper Jack Rose, 22, on a one-year deal. Rose was released by West Brom at the end of last season.

3.00pm Stephen Ward has penned a new contract with Burnley until 2019, with the option of a further 12 months.

The Republic of Ireland international, 31, has been at Burnley since 2014 and scored in the 3-2 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

2.45pm Stoke striker Joselu is close to joining Newcastle. The Spanish striker is currently on Tyneside for a medical ahead of a transfer in the region of £5m.

2.30pm Sky Sports understand West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

The Hammers are believed to be prepared to pay £30m up front, with add-ons taking the deal closer to his £40m release clause.

West Ham have already had a £27m offer rejected and Carvalho is not in Sporting squad for tomorrow's first-leg Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest.

2.15pm Manchester City have agreed a deal with Austria Vienna to sign Nigeria international striker Olarenwaju Kayode.

The 24-year-old has agreed to sign a four-year contract and be immediately loaned to Spanish side Girona.

2.10pm Inter Milan are interested in Manchester City defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala, according to Calciomercato.

Luciano Spalletti wants to reinforce the backbone of his squad and is targeting a centre-back as well as a new central midfielder.

Mangala is reportedly the top target with those at the San Siro believing he's the more attainable of the two.

2.00pm Southampton players would welcome Virgil van Dijk back with open arms if he returns to first-team action, says midfielder Steven Davis.

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request last week after expressing disappointment at the club's refusal to listen to offers for him.

"It's a situation Virgil has got to deal with himself," says Davis. "Nobody else is living in that moment so nobody knows what's going through his head.

"But we're all there to support him and we'd welcome him back with open arms. That goes without question because of the quality that he's got."

1.56pm According to Spanish newspaper AS, Carlos Bacca is heavily linked a Villareal move.

This would not be the first experience in Spain for the Milan forward after his spell at Seville.

1.55pm Philippe Coutinho has not travelled to Hoffenheim for the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League play-off tomorrow night.

The Brazilian missed the draw with Watford on Saturday with a back injury.

According to UEFA rules, Coutinho would not be cup-tied for the rest of the Champions League if he plays in either of the games against Hoffenheim.

1.54pm Swansea are interested in bringing back striker Wilfried Bony, who they sold to Manchester City two and a half years ago for £28m.

The Swans also remain interested in Joe Allen despite Stoke's insistence the player is not for sale. Swansea had an approach rejected last week and Allen played the full 90 minutes of Stoke's defeat at Everton on Saturday.

1.53pm Will Lucas Perez leave Arsenal this summer?

His representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has told Sky Sports News today: "I think the £10.9m that Deportivo have offered is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7m when they sold him to them last summer.

"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."

1.52pm Sky Sports understand Burnley have had a bid rejected for Leeds striker Chris Wood.

Sean Dyche is looking to add more firepower to his squad following the departure of Andre Gray to Watford.

Burnley’s bid for Wood was rejected on Friday but the Clarets are still keen to bring the player to Turf Moor and are likely to make another offer.

1.48pm Sevilla have reportedly identified their replacement for Steven N’Zonzi if he leaves this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the former Stoke midfielder is a target for Juventus, and has previously been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal.

If he does leave then Sevilla want Real Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and believe the promise of first-team football could make the deal happen.

OFFICIAL: Guangzhou Evergrande announced Paulinho has moved to Barcelona for €40m. pic.twitter.com/yJSRNOMxpD — TransferMarkt China (@asaikana) 14 August 2017

1.15pm Brazilian midfielder Paulinho is set to join Barcelona, after his side, Guanghzou Evergrande bid him farewell on their official social media..

On Jesé: a year loan almost agreed, but PSG want 2 recoup the £22m they paid. He spoke to Karanka last season and has fancied EPL since then pic.twitter.com/VzRAAVjk7O — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) 13 August 2017

1.13pm According to Sky Sports, Stoke City have agreed a deal to acquire Jese Rodriguez on loan..

1.10pm First Diego Costa, and now Cesar Azpilicueta, who does not sound like he is too impressed with Chelsea's summer signings.

The Premier League champions have seen a number of players leave this summer while just four senior additions have been made.

And Azpilicueta says: “When you see the players we have lost and the players we have signed, they are not the same.

"Obviously, we have very good young players, but we have to know the reality that being champions is even harder the next season – we have experience of that."

1.08pm Jose Mourinho has revealed why summer signing Victor Lindelof was left out of Manchester United's squad to face West Ham yesterday.

"I've had players coming from different leagues to the Premier League and normally it's not easy," said the United manager.

"I brought in 2004 a phenomenal central defender to England: Ricardo Carvalho. He was one of the best central defenders in the last decade of the Premier League, but he struggled.

"It was difficult for him to adapt in the beginning. I think Victor is a little bit of that and he's going to have that time."

1.07pm Could Antoine Griezmann leave Atletico Madrid this summer after all?

The France international said in June that he has decided to stay with Atletico due to their transfer ban.

But, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, he could reverse that decision if the club sell goalkeeper Jan Oblak before the end of August.

Oblak has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, while Griezmann is also apparently unhappy that Diego Costa has not joined yet.

1.06pm Diego Costa has launched a scathing attack on Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and threatened to go on strike for a year if he is not sold.

In a frank interview with the Daily Mail, Costa says:

"In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen. I have seen the sort of person he is."

"I've spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, "If the manager doesn't want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid". I have rejected other offers. They want to sell me to China or other teams."

"If I have to I will stay in Brazil. I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don't pay me."

