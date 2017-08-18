Hamrun Spartans see off Tarxien Rainbows

Daniel Zerafa of Hamrun Spartans (left) marks Tarxien Rainbows's Ryan Darmanin. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Ħamrun Spartans opened their league campaign in style when they brushed aside Tarxien Rainbows 4-1 at the Centenary Stadium.

But the Spartans drew first blood on 17 minutes. Francisco Manoel Marino Clavero chipped the ball inside the area and Tarxien defender Matthew Spiteri inadvertenly headed the ball into his own net.

Ħamrun maintained their ascendancy and three minutes later Guilherme conneted to Clavero’s pass but his downward header was blocked by Chetcuti.

Three minutes from the break, Ħamrun doubled their lead when they were awarded a free-kick from some 30 metres out.

Marino Clavero stepped up and hit a scorching shot that rolled past a diving Chetcuti.

Ryan Darmanin reopened the match in stoppage time when he bundled the ball home from routine distance.

Ħamrun could have restored their two-goal lead when Guilherme was upended inside the area by Andrew Agius but from the spot Valerio Gomes Dos Santos saw his shot saved by Chetcuti.

The Rainbows suffered a blow on 68 minutes when Darmanin was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Caruana.

The Spartans did add a third goal on 78 minutes when Marino Clavero fed Arthur who beat Chetcuti with a firm drive.

Pedro Henrique, who had just replaced Valerio Gomes Dos Santos, also put his name on the scoresheet when heading in a fourth goal a minute from time.