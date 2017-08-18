Heart of Darkness in Sliema gig

The Salesian Theatre will host another free music event tonight with guest act Heart of Darkness.

With main contributions from brothers Jimmy and John Bartolo, Heart of Darkness’s music is built on the use of drones, loops, noise and improvised psychedelia.

The band, though currently known only to the few who have attended past shows under the moniker ‘huh?’, plan to make waves in the music scene in their own eccentric and unconventional way.

The gig will kick off tonight at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema at 8pm. This is a standing event but a limited number of tables are available. Tables are booked at a charge via [email protected]. For more information visit the Teatru Salesjan Facebook page.