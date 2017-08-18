‘Godfather of dance music’ performing again in Malta
Paul Oakenfold is heading to Malta with his Generations World Tour – The Best Dance Classics in 30 Years.
Oakenfold is considered one of the godfathers of dance music and is a two-time Grammy and World Music nominee.
Oakenfold, who has performed in Malta in previous years, has produced over 100 remixes for over 100 artists including U2, Moby, Madonna, Massive Attack, New Order, The Rolling Stones, The Stone Roses and has been responsible for hits such as Southern Sun and Bullet in the Gun.
He was also voted the number- one deejay in the world twice, first in 1998 and a year later by DJ Magazine.
The set will take place tomorrow at Uno Malta, Ta’ Qali at 9pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.ticketarena.com.mt.
