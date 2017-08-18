A juxtaposition between the virtual and real in digital world

The students of the MFA in Digital Arts, who have followed a two-year practice-led programme are exhibiting their final thesis projects at Spazju Kreattiv until Sunday.

The exhibition is called ‘extant’, an adjective that describes what is currently existing, surviving, enduring and present.

It encapsulates the juxtaposition between the virtual and the real in a digital world.

The projects on display are the fruit of 18 months of research and exploration into various issues, while seeking to reconcile the theoretical and conceptual questions with the possibilities inherent in the digital medium. The concepts which each student chose to investigate are diverse, yet the concern with the digital is the common thread that runs through all the projects. The work being exhibited ranges from hybridised installation to photography and sculpture.

The exhibition is open at St James Cavalier in Valletta until Sunday. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.