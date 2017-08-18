Advert
Friday, August 18, 2017, 06:21

A juxtaposition between the virtual and real in digital world

The students of the MFA in Digital Arts, who have followed a two-year practice-led programme are exhibiting their final thesis projects at Spazju Kreattiv until Sunday.

The exhibition is called ‘extant’, an adjective that describes what is currently existing, surviving, enduring and present.

It encapsulates the juxtaposition between the virtual and the real in a digital world.

The projects on display are the fruit of 18 months of research and exploration into various issues, while seeking to reconcile the theoretical and conceptual questions with the possibilities inherent in the digital medium. The concepts which each student chose to investigate are diverse, yet the concern with the digital is the common thread that runs through all the projects. The work being exhibited ranges from hybridised installation to photography and sculpture.

The exhibition is open at St James Cavalier in Valletta until Sunday. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Comino feast

  2. Announcements

  3. An evening with the Royal Ballet

  4. Psychological artworks

  5. Announcements

  6. ‘Godfather of dance music’ performing...

  7. Heart of Darkness in Sliema gig

  8. A juxtaposition between the virtual and...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed