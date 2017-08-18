Advert
Friday, August 18, 2017, 15:06

Żabbar road works come across soft rock

Triq il-Kunvent works to resume on Monday

 

Workers digging up a section of a key Żabbar thoroughfare discovered that the road was not built on hard rock and will now be rebuilding it from a ground footing, Transport Malta said today. 

Works on Triq il-Kunvent are due to resume on Monday, August 21 when the road will be closed to traffic for a few days. 

Triq il-Kunvent is an important access to Żabbar centre, Xgħajra and Marsascala.

A temporary shuttle service will run every 45 minutes from Medjatriċi Square towards Xgħajra and Marsascala, Transport Malta has said. 

 

The authority thanked drivers for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience. 

