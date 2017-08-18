Watch: NIMBY in Ta' Giorni as man chucks rubbish over wall

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A man in Ta' Giorni has been caught taking the notion of Not In My Backyard to a whole new level.

In video uploaded to Facebook, the man can be seen chucking rubbish over the back wall of a private yard and into an abandoned field on the other side.

Empty buckets, what look like shoes, a steel frame and other bits of waste all make it past the wall, with the man seemingly keen to give his throwing arm a workout.

By the end of it all, the illegal dumping created quite the rubbish pile, as a photo uploaded along with the video indicated.

The video was shot on August 15, the resident who shot the footage told Times of Malta.

"The property owner knows I took the video," he said, adding that the man littering had been employed to carry out some work on the site.

"I didn't speak to the local council at the time because it was a public holiday," he added. "They are aware of the video but I'll also be advising them accordingly."

