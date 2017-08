Two elderly women were seriously injured when their car was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

The police said that the accident occurred in Vjal Millbrae in Mosta at 7.15am.

The women – an 80-year-old and a 79-year old, both from Qormi – were in one of the cars, while the others were driven by a 61-year-old man from Attard and a 56-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

Police are investigating.