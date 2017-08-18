Today's front pages

The Times of Malta reveals that the Russian whistleblower at the centre of the Egrant claims had told the court that she was being intimidated, and supplements that with a story that Malta's spending on public order is the third lowest in the EU.

L-Orizzont picks up the story of PN contender Frank Portelli's outburst on social media and leads with the confirmation that he will - for now - stay in the race. It also reports that a prisoner with kidney disease had his request for release turned down by the courts.

The Malta Independent also leads with Dr Portelli's story, in this case reporting that he will be taking blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia to court. It also says that outgoing PN leader Simon Busuttil's decision to take action in court just weeks before he steps down was being done with the full support of his party.

In-Nazzjon leads with a story about an appeal from the Nationalist Party for the Auditor General's office to be given more resources, dedicating the rest of its front page to the return of the Tritons to the fountain at City Gate.