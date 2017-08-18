Munxar council objects to dung-processing plant

A general aerial shot of Triq Żgħawri, Il Munxar. Source: Google Maps

The Munxar council has written to the Planning Authority, three ministries, and two parliamentary secretariats, objecting to the processing of animal dung in a farm in Triq Żgħawri.

The council said the farm was close to residential areas, which would be affected by the smell this activity would cause, as well as danger from any gas released. It also pointed out that trucks trying to get to the farm would pass through the town square.

Residents have reported that the farm is already processing dung, and the council said works were said to be already under way, allegedly without permits.