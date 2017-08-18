Motorcyclist seriously injured
No other vehicle involved
A 62-year old man from Xagħra was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Xewkija on Thursday evening.
Police said that the man lost control of the motorcycle he was driving on Triq Tal-Ħamrija, and was thrown onto the ground. No other vehicle was involved.
He is being treated at the Gozo General Hospital.
