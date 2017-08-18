Advert
Friday, August 18, 2017, 07:28

Motorcyclist seriously injured

No other vehicle involved

A 62-year old man from Xagħra was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Xewkija on Thursday evening. 

Police said that the man lost control of the motorcycle he was driving on Triq Tal-Ħamrija, and was thrown onto the ground. No other vehicle was involved.

He is being treated at the Gozo General Hospital.

 

