Godfrey Farrugia rules out contesting PD leadership

Godfrey Farrugia has ruled out contesting the leadership of the Democratic Party once his partner Marlene Farrugia steps down.

In a Facebook post, he said: "I am determined to serve the country through the Democratic party in Parliament. At this stage, I am not interested in contesting the Leadership of this party, not least because we have capable others willing and able to take on that responsibility while I consolidate PD presence in the highest institution in the land."

Earlier this morning, the only other confirmed contender for the post, Anthony Buttigieg, criticised Dr Farrugia's possible election, saying that this would breach the principle of meritocracy.

Dr Farrugia said in his long post that his decision was due to the role he already had as an MP: "With two experienced Members of Parliament, and an impending total overhaul of the leadership and executive of this budding political force, the country is going to acquire precisely what it needs: new, fresh, reliable people spearheading the growth of this political endeavour outside parliament, while echoing the voice of our communities and society within parliament.

We have capable others willing and able to take on that responsibility while I consolidate PD presence in the highest institution in the land - "

"The renewed and fast evolving PD has no baggage to weigh it down and will be run by citizens with whom everyone can work, away from the sticky quagmire that the traditional political landscape has sunk in.

"The coming couple of months are going to be crucial for PD as it takes the shape that best renders it capable to grow in its capacity to serve our country wisely and loyally."

Both Godfrey and Marlene Farrugia had been elected on the Labour Party ticket in the 2013 general election before resigning to join the new PD, which stood on the same ballot as the Nationalist Party in the June election.