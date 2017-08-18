Getaway driver tells court she was misled

The woman admitted to her part in the robberies, but said she was misled by the alleged culprits. Photo: Shutterstock

A woman who admitted to being involved in two violent thefts that took place last November was handed a suspended sentence today.

Lucienne Lia, 27, of Qormi, was identified by police as the getaway driver in two robberies which happened within a week of each other. The first saw a lotto booth in San Ġwann robbed, while just eight days later an elderly woman had her bag snatched from her.

Tristan Falzon and Roderick Stanyer have been charged in separate criminal proceedings.

Legal aid lawyer Patrick Valentino represented Ms Lia and told the court she was unemployed. His client pleaded guilty, but said that she had only been a passenger in the car in the first case and had simply been told to drive Mr Falzon somewhere in the second.

Police inspector Fabian Fleri told the court that Ms Lia had cooperated with police and that he would not object to a suspended sentence, given her clean criminal record.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras handed Ms Lia a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years and placed her under a supervision order.

Should Ms Lia fail to comply with the order, her jail term will come into effect, the magistrate warned her.