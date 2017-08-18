Dogs sniffed out cocaine and heroin hidden in car chassis, court told

Photo: Shutterstock

Police dogs put to work on cars arriving from Sicily sniffed 18kg worth of cocaine and heroin out of a car's chassis, a court heard today.

Mark Dominic Vella, 53 and from Manchester, stood silent throughout the hearing on his lawyer's advice, not even confirming his name. His silence was registered as a plea of not guilty.

Mr Vella has been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin, importing the illicit drugs and having them in his possession after police found 12kg of suspected heroin and 6kg of suspected cocaine in his car upon his arrival from Sicily yesterday morning.

Inspector Kevin Pulis told the court that officers were performing routine checks on cars arriving from Sicily when a canine unit alerted handlers to something odd about Mr Vella's Mazda Titan truck.

Initial searches came up short, but when the dogs kept indicating the truck, it was hauled to the police garage and taken apart. The drugs were found inside the truck's chassis, the inspector said.

Mr Vella, who has also been charged with using an unauthorised number plate on his truck, did not request bail.

The court, presided by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, ordered a complete inventory of Mr Vella's assets be taken and said any money, property or possessions of his were to be held until the case was decided.

The case will continue on Tuesday.