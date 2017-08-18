Advert
Friday, August 18, 2017, 13:37

Corpse found at sea confirmed as French student

19-year-old had jumped off Fernandes

The corpse found at sea late on Wednesday has been confirmed as being that of a French man missing since Friday.

The corpse was found about a mile off Portomaso. An autopsy was held yesterday but DNA tests were needed before his identity could be confirmed.

Read: Police await DNA results to confirm corpse's identity

The 19-year-old disappeared when he and a few others dived from the Fernandes as it was returning to shore following a boat party on Friday evening. The others were all safely recovered, three of them by an AFM patrol boat. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Frank Portelli says he rues decision to...

  2. Decomposing body found at sea off Portomaso

  3. Anti-migrant 'ship of hate' will be...

  4. Russian private detectives intimidated...

  5. First-aider hailed a 'hero' as he...

  6. ‘Malta’s worst road’ is now being rebuilt

  7. 'Humiliating' drug trafficking rampant...

  8. Back home - Tritons are brought back to...

  9. 18kg of drugs found in car, Briton...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed