Corpse found at sea confirmed as French student

The corpse found at sea late on Wednesday has been confirmed as being that of a French man missing since Friday.

The corpse was found about a mile off Portomaso. An autopsy was held yesterday but DNA tests were needed before his identity could be confirmed.

The 19-year-old disappeared when he and a few others dived from the Fernandes as it was returning to shore following a boat party on Friday evening. The others were all safely recovered, three of them by an AFM patrol boat.