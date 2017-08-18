Corpse found at sea confirmed as French student
19-year-old had jumped off Fernandes
The corpse found at sea late on Wednesday has been confirmed as being that of a French man missing since Friday.
The corpse was found about a mile off Portomaso. An autopsy was held yesterday but DNA tests were needed before his identity could be confirmed.
Read: Police await DNA results to confirm corpse's identity
The 19-year-old disappeared when he and a few others dived from the Fernandes as it was returning to shore following a boat party on Friday evening. The others were all safely recovered, three of them by an AFM patrol boat.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.