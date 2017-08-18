Anthony Buttigieg says Godfrey Farrugia as PD leader would not be 'meritocracy'

Anthony Buttigieg resigned from the PD deputy leader’s post in June after Marlene Farrugia had expressed interest in contesting the leadership of the Nationalist Party.

Anthony Buttigieg, who yesterday confirmed that he would be contesting the post of PD leader, believes that a bid by Godfrey Farrugia would be a disservice to the party's founders.

"I admire Marlene Farrugia for her guts and ability to be the only effective opposition to this current government. However, I cannot reconcile the fact she has voiced ambitions, in public, to contesting for the PN leadership in the future, whilst still being leader of another political party," he said in a Facebook post.

"As regards Godfrey Farrugia, I know he has expressed he is considering contesting for the leadership himself, and I hope he does. I stand in awe of his humanity, honesty, integrity and knowledge of parliamentary procedure. However PD was founded on the principles of good governance, sustainable development AND meritocracy. Allowing the partner of the out going leader to contest for the leadership alone, goes against that last principle and it would be a disservice to the party's founders, members and those that voted for us in the last election if this were to happen. Whoever eventually becomes PD leader, I sincerely hope they will strive to build the party into the third political force this country so desperately needs."

The Democratic Party’s leadership post will be vacated by Marlene Farrugia at the party’s annual general conference in two months’ time.

Dr Farrugia’s partner and fellow PD MP, Godfrey Farrugia, last week did not exclude contesting the post of leader.

Dr Buttigieg resigned the PD deputy leader’s post in June after Marlene Farrugia expressed interest in contesting the leadership of the Nationalist Party just after making history and becoming the first third party candidate to make it to Parliament.

Dr Buttigieg, a newbie to politics, had announced the resignation through a Facebook post in protest over Ms Farrugia’s comments, in which she also floated the possibility of a formal merger between the PD and the PN.

In a subsequent post, Dr Buttigieg clarified that, although he would be stepping down as deputy leader, he would remain a PD member.

His resignation was formalised yesterday in a letter sent to the outgoing leader, in which Dr Buttigieg also made known his intention to contest the leadership. The information was disseminated through a statement issued by the PD.