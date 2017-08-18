Possibly inevitably, Hugh Peralta (August 9) throws the law book at my taxing long vacant unused property proposals. Should I now throw economics or sociology texts at him in reply?

He says I am “goading” the government to act illegally. However, he knows that: governments have enough of legal, economic and sociological consultants to advise them on any new measures being contemplated; no measure that comes to be seen as socially beneficial (in the interests of the greatest common good) ever becomes a cropper on “constitutional” grounds; (“Facta lex inventa fraus”); and no government will ever continue to allow the presently obscene rentals being demanded of workers’ families.

Clearly, he now joins the ranks of the lobbyists who want the retention of the present obscene status quo.

Far be it for me to play politics. But he is. See his references to “votes”, “political suicide”, “requisition orders of the 1970s”.

He needs to understand that it is long-vacant and unutilised property I am focusing on. Newly invested-in property is outside my targets. Besides being privately-owned, long-vacant and unutilised properties are also national economic assets being blatantly allowed to go to waste by being withheld from the national housing mainstream. Is it right? Is that respectful of the country’s needs, indeed the social housing ones? Is that good economics?

Contrary to what Peralta says, it is now evident that, on both sides of the House, there are now praiseworthy MPs clamouring for a cultural change in our national approach to this problem. If that means a good and reliable property register (Katast) and if it means the provision of some incentives, then we will no longer see the streets of Sliema, Floriana, Ħamrun, Birkirkara, St Paul’s Bay and Gozo, and elsewhere, continuing along the present slippery road of so many abandoned properties. Surely, that would be a good thing for at least the country’s image.