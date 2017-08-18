Cecil Paris is sorely missed (2)

I have read with great sorrow about the passing away of the beloved Cecil Paris – Sliema’s doctor, as far as I am concerned. He was our doctor before we left for Canada in 1981. To us he had remained our indelible friend forever. We met him later in Malta and in Canada and were not surprised to find he remained the same ‘old’ Cecil, jovial, wishing us good health.

He never missed a promised house visit in Sliema or San Ġwann to us and four young children whether it was 9am or 9pm. He had never any financial gain in his mind. In our 20 years’ association with him we were embarrassed on how to repay him for the tens of visits.

One time I was visiting in 1990 and needed his opinion on some pain I had. There he was at 10.30pm in his PJs.

No problem, he said, I have just returned home. For me he was the one and only. For my growing children, if Dr Cecil said so it was gospel truth and was going to be all right.

Unfortunately many and many of his patients have left this world before him and am sure that otherwise they would have been present at Stella Maris church in Sliema for the last farewell. But then, I do not think the church would have been large enough. To me he was that type of person. My condolences to his family and his children.