Delicata’s wine fest in Nadur starts tonight

Tonight sees the start of the 15th edition of the Gozitan Delicata Classic Wine Festival organised in collaboration with the Nadur local council.

The festival is expected to attract thousands of wine lovers over its three-day period until Sunday, each night between 7pm and midnight.

The wine fest is held in Nadur’s scenic garden Ġnien il-Kunsill which has spectacular panoramic country and sea views of the valley leading down to Mġarr harbour and taking in the islands of Comino and Malta.

Entrance is free but to enjoy the wines one needs to purchase a souvenir glass and a purse of 24 wine coins for €15.

The correct change of wine coins is exchangeable for a standard 150ml pour of a wide range of Maltese and Gozitan quality wines from various grape varieties such as Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet, Grenache, Tempranillo, Chardonnay, Vermentino, Zibibbo, Viognier and the two ultra-rare indigenous Maltese grapes Ġellewża and Girgentina.

A novelty at this year’s edition of the Gozitan wine festival in Nadur is Il-Kċina.

The concept is a Maltese pop-up restaurant headed by George Borg, a Gozitan TV chef, offering a live-cooking four-course menu of classical seasonal dishes with a Maltese flavour.

Il-Kċina will operate as a seated open-air restaurant and is a collaborative project between Catermax and Abraham’s Supplies with the Delicata winery having curated the wine list.

Reservations are highly recommended. Contact details and more information about Il-Kċina, the other cooking stalls vending traditional local favourites as well as international dishes, the bill of entertainment or the wine festival in general can be found on www.delicata.com/nadur-gozo/