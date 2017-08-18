15 years of Gozo in a glass

If you are visiting the Maltese islands for the first time and are keen on discovering unique ‘island wines’, Victoria Heights by Delicata is definitely a name to look out for.

Victoria Heights wines are made entirely from grapes grown on Malta’s smaller sister island, Gozo. The hand-picked bunches are grown in boutique family-run, selected vineyards spread out over the small island.

Named after the fertile hills around the town which has been settled since Neolithic times and named Victoria on the occasion of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, Victoria Heights is a range of four DOK Gozo wines.

The two lightly-oaked red wines are single varietal wines, one made from Merlot and another from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. The full-flavoured white is a 100 per cent Chardonnay and there is a delightful dry and fruity rosé made entirely from the red Shiraz (or Syrah) variety to complete the selection.

The range spans wholesome wines that reflect the local growing conditions offering wine lovers a unique taste of ‘Gozo in a glass’. These are well made, fruit-driven wines with all their authentic Gozitan charm intact.

The Victoria Heights range by Delicata was first released in August 2002, precisely 15 years ago, and has won eight international awards over the years. Currently the 17th consecutive harvest of Gozitan grapes for the Victoria Heights wines is anticipated to arrive at the Delicata winery.