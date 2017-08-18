Watch: Forgotten online worlds (ARTE)
Every time a new MMRPG becomes popular, what's left behind is all of the MMRPGs that came before it. They are post-apocalyptic ghost worlds: the computer equivalent of the Mayan ruins.
But unlike Mayan ruins, our digital worlds can disappear with the flick of a switch.
