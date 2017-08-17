Live - Terrorism in Barcelona - Van ploughs into crowd, 13 dead, 50 injured

Last updated 8.15pm - Armed police are conducting a manhunt in Barcelona after a van ploughed into a crowd and its driver fled on foot.

Local media and a Catalan government official reported as many as 13 people having been killed after a white van mounted a pavement and rammed into pedestrians in a popular tourist area. Some 50 were injured.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that according to preliminary reports, there were no Maltese among the victims.

The vehicle hit pedestrians in the busy tree-lined promenade in the centre of the city, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The street is one of the most well-known and popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

Images posted on social media appear to show people being tended to as they lay on the street.

The driver of the van is reported to have fled on foot and Spanish authorities have warned people to avoid the area.

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar was walking La Ramblas when he heard screaming.

He said a shopkeeper told him five or six people were badly injured and described the scene as "chaos".

Mr Anwar said: "I had been to the Cathedral and walking down Las Ramblas for something to eat. Part of it was in the shade so I decided to keep walking down and literally within 10 seconds there was a crashing noise.

"I turned around and people were screaming - I could see a woman screaming with her kids - people started running and jumping into shops. I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped to see what was happening. The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

"I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming. He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured."

We stand with #Barcelona -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) August 17, 2017

Steve Garrett was in a nearby market and sheltered in a bakery with several others after streams of people ran inside.

One member of the group, who took refuge with him, said she had heard gunshots after the incident.

Mr Garrett told the BBC: "A very large number of people ran into the market area in a big kind of way, lots of screaming, lots of shouting.

"The security guards immediately responded. We ran into the bakery with four or five other people and ran straight upstairs and hunkered down whilst an enormous wave of people went through the market.



Mr Garrett said a "second wave" of people then entered the market, followed by armed police.

He said: "They seemed to sweep through the market area. They seemed to be looking for someone. They were going very carefully, very cautiously, stall to stall."

The Malta Foreign Ministry also said no Maltese appear to be among the victims. Malta's embassy in Madrid can be reached on telephone +34 91 391 3061 while Malta's consul in Barcelona is available on +34 93 4156600.