Thursday, August 17, 2017, 06:59 by Reuters

Philippine police say 25 criminals killed overnight

14 of them in anti-drugs ops

Police investigators stand near the body of a man, who police said was killed in a spate of drug related violence, in Manila. Photo: Reuters

Twenty-five criminals were killed overnight in the Philippine capital Manila, police said today, including 14 in anti-drug operations in a second night of heavy bloodshed this week as a fierce war on drugs intensifies.

The killings across Manila followed 32 deaths in near-simultaneous police operations on Monday night through to Tuesday in Bulacan province, marking the deadliest period of a controversial crackdown by President Rodrigo Duterte that has killed thousands of Filipinos.

Joel Napoleon Coronel, director of Manila Police District, told reporters the 14 were killed in sting operations and 11 other deaths were robbers who were also involved in narcotics.

The identity of the killers of the 11 people were not known and the incidents were under investigation, police reports said.

