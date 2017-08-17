Watch: Dominant Real crush Barca to win Super Cup
Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup for the 10th time with a 2-0 win over rivals Barcelona at a joyous Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory.
Marco Asensio followed up his brilliant late goal in Sunday's first leg with a stunning effort from 30 metres in the fourth minute that proved a punishing blow for the Catalans.
Madrid dominated throughout the encounter, toying with Ernesto Valverde’s side and showing no sign that they were missing suspended forward Cristiano Ronaldo, or Gareth Bale who was on the bench.
Karim Benzema struck before halftime to seal their victory and although Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both hit the woodwork, Barcelona left the Spanish capital with Madrid supporters' chants of “Champions” ringing in their ears.
