Referees’ Talent and Mentor programme launched

Young Maltese referees during the Talent and Mentor Programme seminar in Germany.

The Malta FA Referees Department launched the two-year Talent and Mentor Programme with a seminar held in Cologne, Germany, late last month.

A group of 15 referees and assistant referees, and six administrators, left Malta to Dusseldorf for their onward final destination to Sportschule Hennef Sports Complex.

Directors of Refereeing Kevin Azzopardi opened the seminar by delivering a presentation – ‘It’s a matter of attitude’ – which was followed by a practical session headed by Andre Arciola that focused on concentration and awareness.

Marco Borg conducted a video test on the match situations and explained the answers. Ivan Mrkalj discussed ‘Types of player – how to deal with them?’ while Dr. Jan F. Orth spoke on German Football and the Referee System while Alexander Feuerherdt went through ‘Curiosities of the laws and rules’.

During the seminar, Adrian Azzopardi was in charge of the early morning training sessions.

Two friendly matches were scheduled for July 30 which were observed by German referees coaches. Referee Daniel Portelli, assisted by Ivan Galea and Robert Curtis, took charge of FC Pesch vs VFB Solingen while Shaun Calleja directed the match between SpVg Flittard vs GW Brauweiler along with Duncan Spencer and William Zerafa.

Kevin Azzopardi and Adrian Azzopardi tested participants on English proficiency while Roberto Buontempo dealt with Management & Body Language.

Stephen Mallia went through Match Analysis with the participation of referee observers.