Psychological artworks
Local artist Mark Mallia is displaying his latest works in the exhibition Black Canvas.
Mallia is a versatile artist whose work, often psychological and with a tendency to lean towards the gothic, provides its audience with an array of surprises. He tackles Duchampian concepts in a provocative way, using found objects, adorning them and elevating them to high art. His maverick character comes useful in creating a diverse spectrum of works, among which one can mention his caricatural portraits and his Crow series.
His Crows, specifically, dwells in a different dimension, with the creatures seen observing what goes on beyond our field of view. Ichnographically, the members of the crow family are regarded as gothic portents of doom and gloom. Black Canvas will be thematically strongly linked to this gothic and dark oeuvre - a menage of Poesque creatures of doom and portraits of idiosyncratic personages.
The exhibition will be open tomorrow at Marie Gallery5, Mosta, at 8pm. For more information or to get an invite, send a private message to the event’s Facebook page or send an e-mail to [email protected].
