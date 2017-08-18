The Comino Feast is being held for the third year running, with a programme of activities being held between today and Saturday.

Religious functions in honour of St Mary kick off today at 7pm and will be followed by outdoor activities aimed at youths. These will include a concert by the band Upper Lip starting at 9pm.

The programme tomorrow, also starting at 7pm, will include Mass and activities for children. The programme for the day include a traditional Maltese feast dinner, at 8.30pm, as well as a concert by the band Novel at 9pm.

Saturday’s celebrations will commence with High Mass at 7pm, concelebrated by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech. This will be followed by a procession with the statue of St Mary accompanied by St Joseph Band Club of Għajnsielem and the blessing of boats.

Freddie Portelli will be in attendance and his performance starts at 9pm.

A number of bars and food stalls will be set up throughout the three-day event.

One can arrive at Comino from Ċirkewwa or Mġarr Harbour, Gozo by one of several boats that will be available throughout the day and back till midnight.

For more information look up Festa ta’ Kemmuna on Facebook, call 7947 7354 or send an e-mail to [email protected].