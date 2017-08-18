An evening with the Royal Ballet
Dancers from the world-famous Royal Ballet in London will tomorrow grace the Pjazza Teatru Rjal stage in a new production called Anno.
The show is choreographed by Royal Ballet first artist Erico Montes Nunes. Born in São Paulo, Montes trained in his native Brazil until 2002 when he moved to London to study at the London Studio Centre. In 2003, he won a gold medal in the Dance Competition in Rieti, Italy, and was awarded a scholarship with The Royal Ballet School. Montes is a keen choreographer and has created a number of works for The Royal Ballet’s Draft Works in the Linbury Studio Theatre.
Anno will be staged tomorrow and on Sunday at Pjazza Teatru Rjal,Valletta, at 9pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.pjazzateatrurjal.com.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.