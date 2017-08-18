Advert
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 06:15

An evening with the Royal Ballet

Dancers will grace the Pjazza Teatru Rjal stage with a new production choreographed by Royal Ballet first artist Erico Montes Nunes.

Dancers will grace the Pjazza Teatru Rjal stage with a new production choreographed by Royal Ballet first artist Erico Montes Nunes.

Dancers from the world-famous Royal Ballet in London will tomorrow grace the Pjazza Teatru Rjal stage in a new production called Anno.

The show is choreographed by Royal Ballet first artist Erico Montes Nunes. Born in São Paulo, Montes trained in his native Brazil until 2002 when he moved to London to study at the London Studio Centre. In 2003, he won a gold medal in the Dance Competition in Rieti, Italy, and was awarded a scholarship with The Royal Ballet School. Montes is a keen choreographer and has created a number of works for The Royal Ballet’s Draft Works in the Linbury Studio Theatre.

Anno will be staged tomorrow and on Sunday at Pjazza Teatru Rjal,Valletta, at 9pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.pjazzateatrurjal.com.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Comino feast

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Santa Marija Convoy exhibit

  5. An evening with the Royal Ballet

  6. Psychological artworks

  7. A techno pioneer

  8. Cinemoon Festival

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed