An evening with the Royal Ballet

Dancers from the world-famous Royal Ballet in London will tomorrow grace the Pjazza Teatru Rjal stage in a new production called Anno.

The show is choreographed by Royal Ballet first artist Erico Montes Nunes. Born in São Paulo, Montes trained in his native Brazil until 2002 when he moved to London to study at the London Studio Centre. In 2003, he won a gold medal in the Dance Competition in Rieti, Italy, and was awarded a scholarship with The Royal Ballet School. Montes is a keen choreographer and has created a number of works for The Royal Ballet’s Draft Works in the Linbury Studio Theatre.

Anno will be staged tomorrow and on Sunday at Pjazza Teatru Rjal,Valletta, at 9pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.pjazzateatrurjal.com.