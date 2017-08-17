Russian 3D-printed satellite deployed in space for first time
Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, have performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.
One of their tasks was to deploy several nanosatellites from a ladder outside the airlock. NASA said one of the satellites contained recorded greetings to the people of Earth in 11 languages.
The cosmonauts will also collect residue samples, according to NASA, from various locations outside the Russian segment of the station and install handrails and struts to facilitate future excursions.
This spacewalk marks the seventh this year.
