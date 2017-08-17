Advert
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 18:37

Russian 3D-printed satellite deployed in space for first time

Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, have performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

One of their tasks was to deploy several nanosatellites from a ladder outside the airlock. NASA said one of the satellites contained recorded greetings to the people of Earth in 11 languages.

The cosmonauts will also collect residue samples, according to NASA, from various locations outside the Russian segment of the station and install handrails and struts to facilitate future excursions.

This spacewalk marks the seventh this year.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Musical comedy finds the fun in Brexit

  2. Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in US

  3. Police believe thieves steal Venezuela...

  4. Russian 3D-printed satellite deployed in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed