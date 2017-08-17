Police believe thieves steal Venezuela zoo animals to eat them

Collared peccaries. File photo: Commons Wikipedia/Ed Ouimette

Venezuela authorities are investigating the theft of animals from a zoo in western state of Zulia that were likely snatched to be eaten, a further sign of hunger in a country struggling with chronic food shortages.

A police official said two collared peccaries, which are similar in appearance to boars, were stolen over the weekend from the Zulia Metropolitan Zoological Park in the sweltering city of Maracaibo near the Colombian border.