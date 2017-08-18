Today's front pages

Drug trafficking is rife at feasts, the Times of Malta reported this morning, acompanied by a warning from the Gozo Bishop on the situation in the sister island. It also features an article on lampuki catches, which have fallen by 60 per cent in just five years.

The Malta Independent says that the inquiring judge on the Panama Papers, Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi, has ordered the Prime Minister, his chief of staff and Minister Konrad Mizzi to attend the next hearing - due nexxt September, while explaining why the PN leader is asking for the judge to recuse himself. Its second story deals with the relatively low number of students who stay in education after their compulsory period is up.

In-Nazzjon picks up the same Panama Papers story, and on a related theme follows up on developments in Pakistan, where the Panama Papers had resulted in the ouster of the country's head of state.

L-Orizzont, in the meantime, ponders on how the Egrant whistleblower managed to get out of the country, speculating that a new passport could have been issued to her by the Russian authorities. It also carries a story on Italian drivers working with Malta Public Transport, with the company's denial on a story that had appeared last Sunday in another newspaper.