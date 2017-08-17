PAMA free water shortage ‘temporary’

A notice at PAMA supermarket informing customers of the temporary shortage of water. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Shoppers concerned about a shortage of free bottled water at PAMA supermarket will soon be able to get their hands on the packs, as the store plans to restock in the coming weeks.

A spokesman for the Mosta complex told this newspaper that the shortage is temporary and customers can start collecting their free water soon.

Customers said that while shopping, instead of being given vouchers to pick up free water, they were handed vouchers for toilet paper. Some expressed concern as to what had led to the sudden shortage, worrying something could be wrong with the other batches.

Yet according to the spokesman, this was not the case and the issue was a result of an increase in consumption, as well as a slowdown in production by the supplier.

“Nothing is wrong with the water already given out. The supplier had some problems with machinery, and production slowed down. The heatwave didn’t help, as more people were picking up water than usual,” the spokesman explained.

The supermarket hands out vouchers to customers who spend more than €33. They do not expire, the spokesman said, and can be used once the water is back in stock.